Recaptured convict committed to prison

DESHWAR Dutt, 33, was committed to prison yesterday to serve his 15 years sentence.

Dutt had escaped from police custody in April while awaiting judgment by the High Court in Suva.

He had been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Dutt was sentenced in absentia by Justice Salesi Temo.

Yesterday, Dutt along with two other men were produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court.

The three had been arrested during an alleged attempted robbery which was foiled by police at a warehouse located along the Nadi Back Rd last month. They were charged with five counts of aggravated robbery, seven counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of serious assault and theft. They appeared before Magistrate Chandani Dias.

Western divisional prosecuting officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anil Prasad told the court that the three were regarded a menace to society and for the people's safety needed not be granted bail.

ASP Prasad said Dutt would serve his previous sentence and the two accused remanded further.

The case has been transferred to the High Court in Lautoka and is adjourned to June 14.