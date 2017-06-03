Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Saturday 3 June

787 child abuse cases

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, June 03, 2017

A TOTAL of 787 child abuse cases have been recorded by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in the past nine months.

Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa made this comment at the West Children's Symposium at Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka on Thursday night.

She said the highest number of abuse cases within that timeframe was recorded in March.

"Almost every week, we hear of cases in the news of children who have been sexually abused," she said.

"We cannot allow ourselves to be desensitised by the frequency of these reporting, we also cannot allow such issues to phase out. "We must be indignant to such incidents because it should never be the norm in our communities and we must ensure as a community and as a nation that we make every effort to address it."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said since the enactment of the Child Welfare Decree 2010, they had seen an increase in the number of reported cases of child abuse and neglect. Statistics showed a 34 per cent increase in abuse cases from 2014-2015.

"This highlights the need for all of us to come together to fight this scourge that is now threatening our communities."








