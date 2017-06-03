Parents urged to spend more time with children

/ Front page / News

PARENTS and guardians have been urged to spend more time with their children and be part and parcel of their rearing to foster better communities.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said this at the West Children's Symposium held at Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka on Thursday night.

"We have a God-given responsibility to love and protect (children) and the best way to do that is to be there with them as much as we can," she said.

"The more time we spend with them, the more they will feel safe and be safe."

Save the Children Fiji held a Western Children's Forum which was attended by 33 children who live from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

Through the forum, they created a manifesto derived from children's experiences.

The manifesto discussed the need for parents and guardians to spend more time with their children.

"The Western children have requested that family time be increased in our homes. They want to spend time with those they love the most," said Mrs Vuniwaqa. "They want to discuss their challenges and their joys. They want to discuss their goals and the obstacles they are facing to get there. They want to have fun in their home."

With the ministry recording increased cases of child abuse and neglect, Mrs Vuniwaqa said there was a need to extend awareness beyond the family unit. "We must extend that fight to our neighbourhoods, to our streets, to our villages and communities. We must make it everybody's business to protect and love our children. Our future, the future of our beloved nation will depend strongly on how we treat our children today.

"We must fight this scourge, we must be tenacious in our efforts because with it lies the future of our nation."