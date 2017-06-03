Centenarian reflects on colonial life

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sukh Raj, 100 with her son Tulsi Ram 83 at their house in Labasa. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

CENTENARIAN Sukh Raj only wants a church service for her 100th birthday tomorrow.

This is because she believes God's grace has allowed her to live long.

At the age of 100, she has not been diagnosed with any serious health condition and she believes vegetarian meals over the past decades have helped.

Born to girmitiya (indentured labourer) couple Bechu and mum Sukramia who settled in Labasa, Mrs Raj remembered those days of labour in cane farms as indentured labourers worked under the rod of the British colony.

Although she vividly recalled that difficult era her parents were part of, Mrs Raj described them as hardworking people.

Having lived with hardworking and obedient labourers, Mrs Raj said seeing them toil under the hot sun, splitting rocks and soil and being yelled at by colonial supervisors had taught her to become self-reliant and independent.

Mrs Raj, who has 11 children, lost her husband in the late 1970s. Her eldest son Tulsi Ram, 83, described his mum as a hardworking woman who never showed weariness.

"She works throughout the day from morning until night and when she is tired while working in the farm, she sits down and pulls grass," he said.

"After our daddy died, she never remarried but she continued working in the farm and looked after all of us.

"My dad left a sugarcane farm for us at Qelemumu (outside Labasa Town) and so mum did a lot of work there to support her 11 children.

"We are blessed to still have her around and she has not been diagnosed with any serious health condition."

His petite mum remained quiet as she silently listened to her son's description of her courage and boldness in single-handedly raising her children. "Good," she said, as she interrupted the conversation.

Mrs Raj cannot walk as she has a back problem but she was being looked after by her two daughters at their home in Tuatua, Labasa.