Devotees gather at temple

MORE than 400 devotees of the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam in Labasa gathered this week at the Shrivenkatweshwara Devasthanam temple in Labasa to celebrate Brahmotsavam.

Brahmotsavam is the most important annual 'pooja' or prayer and festival for the Hindus.

TISI Sangam northern branch president Rama said the religious practices were one of the greatest contributions of their South Indian forefathers, who were 'girmitiya' (indentured labourers), to the descendants in Labasa. "This pooja is celebrated annually during the months of May and June depending upon the auspicious astrological calendar dates."

Mr Rama said the prayers lasted for 10 days, during which period devotees abstained from eating meat.

"This is the time when we eat vegetables only and no meat until the 10 days of prayer is complete," he said.

"The significance of Brahmotsavam is that the Hindus believe the Lord Brahma conducts the festival in honour of Lord Venkateshwara, the presiding deity of the temple."

Mr Rama said the Brahmotsavam usually was a spectacular and colourful festival which attracted hundreds of devotees to the morning and evening prayers.

"The Brahmotsavam that we celebrate here is a miniature form, while the grand Brahmotsavam is held annually at the Tirupati Tirumala Balaji Temple in Andra Pradesh, South India," he said.

"Apart from the religious significance, the Brahmotsavam is of considerable social and economic importance for the Hindu communities in Labasa and for that matter world over."

Mr Rama said this was a time when devotees offered their respect to the supreme deity, seeking his serene blessings.

"It is a form of social interaction when devotees meet and indulge in religious discourse and spiritual upliftment.

"A major highlight of the Brahmotsavam is the procession or yaatra of the presiding deity in an elaborately decorated chariot or ratha through the designated route of the Labasa Town and back to the temple," he said.