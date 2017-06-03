Taveuni villagers work together to rebuild homes

/ Front page / News

MORE than 80 families in Lavena, Vuna and Navakawau villages on Taveuni who lost their homes during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year were almost done with the construction of new houses.

Lavena Village headman Petero Waisea said it was through teamwork that the villagers managed to build few houses in their village.

"We have gone through a lot of struggle after the cyclone and it is one thing that brought us together too," he said.

Mr Waisea said the villagers worked together so life in the village could continue as normal.

"We received all our building materials from the hardware companies since last year and few other materials reached our village this year," he said.

"The men and youths in the village started off with rebuilding of houses from last year and until now we only have four houses left to complete in the village of Lavena.

"We have built 38 houses out of the 42 that were damaged during the cyclone."

Mr Waisea said they would also help with rebuilding of houses in the three communities close to Lavena Village.

"The three communities are Naba, Pea and Qali and are all under the village of Lavena with a total of nine houses left to build in these small communities," he said.

Meanwhile, Nakorovou Village headman in Vuna, Suliano Muavesi, said they were also working on rebuilding houses

"We have a total of 64 houses out of the 97 houses that we have in the village that were damaged during the cyclone," he said. "From last year until today we managed to build only 15 houses and it's because of the delay in hardware materials."

"But then again, we are thankful that the building materials are still being delivered and we should complete building our houses soon."

Navakawau village headman Sefanaia Ravatu said works on their village were progressing.

"We have managed to build 33 houses while a total of 54 houses are still left to be build," he said.

"We hope that all the materials can reach our village quickly so families can move into their new homes and continue as normal."