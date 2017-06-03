Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Saturday 3 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Taveuni villagers work together to rebuild homes

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, June 03, 2017

MORE than 80 families in Lavena, Vuna and Navakawau villages on Taveuni who lost their homes during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year were almost done with the construction of new houses.

Lavena Village headman Petero Waisea said it was through teamwork that the villagers managed to build few houses in their village.

"We have gone through a lot of struggle after the cyclone and it is one thing that brought us together too," he said.

Mr Waisea said the villagers worked together so life in the village could continue as normal.

"We received all our building materials from the hardware companies since last year and few other materials reached our village this year," he said.

"The men and youths in the village started off with rebuilding of houses from last year and until now we only have four houses left to complete in the village of Lavena.

"We have built 38 houses out of the 42 that were damaged during the cyclone."

Mr Waisea said they would also help with rebuilding of houses in the three communities close to Lavena Village.

"The three communities are Naba, Pea and Qali and are all under the village of Lavena with a total of nine houses left to build in these small communities," he said.

Meanwhile, Nakorovou Village headman in Vuna, Suliano Muavesi, said they were also working on rebuilding houses

"We have a total of 64 houses out of the 97 houses that we have in the village that were damaged during the cyclone," he said. "From last year until today we managed to build only 15 houses and it's because of the delay in hardware materials."

"But then again, we are thankful that the building materials are still being delivered and we should complete building our houses soon."

Navakawau village headman Sefanaia Ravatu said works on their village were progressing.

"We have managed to build 33 houses while a total of 54 houses are still left to be build," he said.

"We hope that all the materials can reach our village quickly so families can move into their new homes and continue as normal."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Centenarian reflects on colonial life
  2. Family mourns
  3. Tebbutt-Times Poll
  4. A-G: Pact intact
  5. Settlers urged to own land
  6. Opposition seeks answers
  7. EU: Sad day for world
  8. Devotees gather at temple
  9. Council to send city air sample for asbestos tests
  10. Taveuni villagers work together to rebuild homes

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  7. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  10. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)