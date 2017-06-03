1m tonne cane target

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation anticipates harvesting one million tonnes of cane by next year in Labasa.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark says there has been an improvement to the overall performance of the mill.

Mr Clark described the superb performance of the northern sugar mill as "the beginning of better days ahead".

"We will harvest 800,000 tonnes of cane this year, which is to be delivered to the factory," he said.

"Next year, we will harvest one million tonnes of cane then 1.2m tonnes of cane and will increase capacity.

"We will then have a target of 1.5m tonnes for Labasa that will continue to lead the way for revival." In acknowledging Government's support to the industry, Mr Clark said his team would deliver the best.

"We will deliver and we will do that and bring a revived life in the sugar industry here in Fiji," he said. "To all our staff, we've got a big job to do to improve our relationship with farmers and we want a one sugar team in Fiji.

"Let us attend to issues that come to our attention and this is the start of new revival mill."

Mr Clark said mill tests carried out proved that this season would be successful.

"We have tested the mills and it is all ready to go and we hope the cane come in volumes and we look forward to the successful season."