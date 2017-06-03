Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Saturday 3 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

US withdrawal 'to take time'

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, June 03, 2017

THE process of withdrawal by the US from the Paris Climate Change Agreement will not be a simple issue, says Pacific Islands Climate Action Network co-ordinator Krishneil Narayan.

Mr Narayan, who has attended and observed COP sessions since the 15th Conference of the Parties, says the withdrawal clause in the Paris Agreement will only become effective five years after the agreement is implemented.

And since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, it means full US withdrawal — after completing a winding legal processes — would take place in 2020.

Mr Narayan said in the event the US public votes in a new administration in November 2020, there would be opportunity for the US to rejoin the agreement

US President Donald Trump said the US would seek to renegotiate the terms of the Paris Agreement, however, Mr Narayan said this would also be unlikely.

"This Paris Agreement is an international treaty signed by 194 countries and ratified by at least 147 countries so far," Mr Narayan said.

"So it is not an agreement that can be renegotiated at the insistence of one country.

"So it's a difficult process so the US cannot initiate that alone and it is a huge global treaty that needs collective consensus if there is going to be any renegotiations on it.

"China has openly come out and said they want to go ahead with implementation of the Paris Agreement and on top of that Fiji and the Pacific Island countries and the African countries will all be supporting the implementation."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Centenarian reflects on colonial life
  2. Family mourns
  3. Tebbutt-Times Poll
  4. A-G: Pact intact
  5. Settlers urged to own land
  6. Opposition seeks answers
  7. EU: Sad day for world
  8. Devotees gather at temple
  9. Council to send city air sample for asbestos tests
  10. Taveuni villagers work together to rebuild homes

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  7. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  10. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)