US withdrawal 'to take time'

+ Enlarge this image Pacific Islands Climate Action Network coordinator Krishneil Narayan walks along the Nukuwatu beach full of rubbish and other stuffs which is the impact of climate change in the country. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE process of withdrawal by the US from the Paris Climate Change Agreement will not be a simple issue, says Pacific Islands Climate Action Network co-ordinator Krishneil Narayan.

Mr Narayan, who has attended and observed COP sessions since the 15th Conference of the Parties, says the withdrawal clause in the Paris Agreement will only become effective five years after the agreement is implemented.

And since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, it means full US withdrawal — after completing a winding legal processes — would take place in 2020.

Mr Narayan said in the event the US public votes in a new administration in November 2020, there would be opportunity for the US to rejoin the agreement

US President Donald Trump said the US would seek to renegotiate the terms of the Paris Agreement, however, Mr Narayan said this would also be unlikely.

"This Paris Agreement is an international treaty signed by 194 countries and ratified by at least 147 countries so far," Mr Narayan said.

"So it is not an agreement that can be renegotiated at the insistence of one country.

"So it's a difficult process so the US cannot initiate that alone and it is a huge global treaty that needs collective consensus if there is going to be any renegotiations on it.

"China has openly come out and said they want to go ahead with implementation of the Paris Agreement and on top of that Fiji and the Pacific Island countries and the African countries will all be supporting the implementation."