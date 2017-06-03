Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Saturday 3 June

World Bank ready to help

Aqela Susu
Saturday, June 03, 2017

THE World Bank Group has reaffirmed its support to developing countries in meeting their climate goals.

In a statement yesterday, the World Bank Group said it had a longstanding commitment to tackle climate change.

Since the Paris Agreement was reached in December 2015, the group said it had seen strong demand from clients — low and middle-income countries — for rapid, concerted action on climate change.

"These countries recognise the threat and the opportunity that the transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient economy can drive innovation, jobs, and growth," the statement read.

And after the withdrawal of the US from the agreement yesterday, the group vowed to continue working with governments, partners and the private sector towards a more sustainable world.








