FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Saturday, June 03, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard of some workmates talking about the State of Origin rugby league match earlier in the week.

Obviously, they have their own teams to support.

As they were doing their post-mortem of the game, a mate who joined the group discussion asked: "Hey, did you guys watch the Point of Origin? Who won?"

The group burst out into laughter.

What happened to the person who asked the question is best known to the group, which is well aware of the difference between State of Origin and the Point of Origin which comes out in your daily newspaper.








