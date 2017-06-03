EU: Sad day for world

/ Front page / News

THE EU says the decision by the US to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change will galvanise countries who are committed to the agreement.

The US decision was announced by President Donald Trump yesterday.

Mr Trump said the agreement placed draconian financial and economic burdens on the US.

EU Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said they deeply regretted the unilateral decision.

"Today is a sad day for the global community as a key partner turns its back on the fight against climate change," Mr Canete said.

"The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement.

"The Paris Agreement brought us together in very challenging times. It is an unprecedented multilateral partnership between nearly 200 countries, supported by companies and communities across the world, to address a problem that threatens us all.

"It demonstrates our generation's responsibility towards this and future generations."

Mr Canete said the world could count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against climate change.

"Today's announcement has galvanised us rather than weakened us and this vacuum will be filled by new broad committed leadership.

"Europe and its strong partners all around the world are ready to lead the way.

"We will work together to face one of the most compelling challenges of our time. We will do it together. We are on the right side of history."