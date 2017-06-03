Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Saturday 3 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

EU: Sad day for world

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, June 03, 2017

THE EU says the decision by the US to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change will galvanise countries who are committed to the agreement.

The US decision was announced by President Donald Trump yesterday.

Mr Trump said the agreement placed draconian financial and economic burdens on the US.

EU Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said they deeply regretted the unilateral decision.

"Today is a sad day for the global community as a key partner turns its back on the fight against climate change," Mr Canete said.

"The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement.

"The Paris Agreement brought us together in very challenging times. It is an unprecedented multilateral partnership between nearly 200 countries, supported by companies and communities across the world, to address a problem that threatens us all.

"It demonstrates our generation's responsibility towards this and future generations."

Mr Canete said the world could count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against climate change.

"Today's announcement has galvanised us rather than weakened us and this vacuum will be filled by new broad committed leadership.

"Europe and its strong partners all around the world are ready to lead the way.

"We will work together to face one of the most compelling challenges of our time. We will do it together. We are on the right side of history."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Centenarian reflects on colonial life
  2. Family mourns
  3. Tebbutt-Times Poll
  4. A-G: Pact intact
  5. Settlers urged to own land
  6. Opposition seeks answers
  7. EU: Sad day for world
  8. Devotees gather at temple
  9. Council to send city air sample for asbestos tests
  10. Taveuni villagers work together to rebuild homes

Top Stories this Week

  1. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  2. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  4. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  5. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  6. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  7. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  8. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  9. Chief seeks forgiveness Tuesday (30 May)
  10. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)