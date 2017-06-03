Settlers urged to own land

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Melanisian delegation during their annual Melanisian Council meeting at Marata village in Wailoku yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

PEOPLE should not rely on land arrangements and unofficial handing over of land rights that occurred in the past between their forefathers and landowners, said Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

While talking to villagers at the Fiji Melanesian Council meeting in Suva yesterday, Mrs Vuniwaqa reminded people to try and lease their own land to ensure a stable future.

This was after people present at the event questioned Mrs Vuniwaqa on issues pertaining to land conflicts they faced.

Pate Nanu, a member of the council, said it was the Government's role to ensure Melanesians had a place to call their home instead of making them feel displaced without any land.

"If the Government can't provide us with land, then send us back to our homes or compensate us somehow," he said.

"If we are part of Fiji then we should have a place to call home."

Pita Teana said even though they had lived in Fiji all their lives, they were deprived of land from other landowners.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the Government had no jurisdiction over native land because it belonged to the landowners.

"You cannot rely on the land arrangements that were made during the colonial days because those agreements were not put on paper and made official," she said.

"However, this community has the potential to lift up our standard of living in Fiji with the important discussion that can arise from such meetings."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the council played a crucial role in ensuring a peaceful and unified Fiji.

She reassured that she would forward the land issues raised to the relevant authorities.