Opposition seeks answers

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, June 03, 2017

LEADER of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa has called on the Government to provide answers on the asbestos exposure at Suva Civic Centre.

Ro Teimumu said asbestos exposure around the civic auditorium could have put members of the public in great risk as works on the building could have possibly started as early as March this year.

The Opposition wants to know how many public events had been permitted at the civic centre as revenue earning activities for the Suva City Council since the works started.

She requested the Prime Minister to ensure that those guilty of the dangerous threat to public health and safety faced criminal prosecution.

Meanwhile, Minister for Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity Jone Usamate said with the exception of the civic centre and the immediate vicinity of the Town Hall Rd entrance, there was no restriction of movement in place.








