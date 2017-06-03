Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Saturday 3 June

Council to send city air sample for asbestos tests

Litia Cava
Saturday, June 03, 2017

THE Suva City Council says an air sample will be sent to New Zealand for tests to provide a more complete assessment of the Capital City after possible exposure of asbestos.

A warning was issued on Thursday by relevant authorities of possibilities that people had been exposed to asbestos after renovation works carried out at the municipality's civic centre by SCC in recent weeks.

People were warned not to go within 500 metres of the area.

"As far as we are concerned about asbestos in the air, we do not know about it," SCC chief executive officers Bijay Chand said.

"Now we are collecting the sample and we will be sending it to New Zealand for analysis, then we will be able to know."

Asbestos are bundles of fibres used by construction companies to strengthen cement and plastics as well as for insulation, roofing, fireproofing, and sound absorption. Studies have classified asbestos as a cancer-causing substance.








