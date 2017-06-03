A-G: Pact intact

/ Front page / News

FIJI has joined Germany, France and Italy in saying they will not renegotiate the terms of the Paris Agreement on climate change with the US.

Minister Responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the comments yesterday after US President Donald Trump announced their withdrawal from the agreement.

Mr Trump said the US would negotiate to re-enter the Paris Accord or an entirely new transaction on terms fair to the US.

But, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum rebuffed any suggestions of re-negotiations on the landmark Paris Agreement.

"No. Fiji is focused on implementing and strengthening the Paris Agreement as it exists today - with or without the participation of the United States Government," he said

"The agreement came into force in November of 2016. No potential withdrawal can affect the status of the agreement itself."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Fiji planned to work alongside the vast majority of the international community, along with American states, cities and businesses to achieve the targets and vision of the Paris Agreement and address the global problem of climate change.

Prime Minister and incoming COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama said yesterday the loss of America's leadership was unfortunate and disappointing.

Mr Bainimarama said he was convinced the United States Government would eventually re-join the struggles of vulnerable nations because the scientific evidence of man-made climate change was well understood.

"The issue is settled, and the impacts are obvious, and humankind ignores these facts at its peril," he said.

He said the withdrawal of the US Government from the Paris Agreement was also a grave disappointment for millions of people living in areas of the US that were threatened by the effects of climate change.

"Whether it is the flooding that threatens cities like New York and Miami, or the periods of drought and deluge that have plagued California and other states, or the temperature rise that is affecting cities, wildlife and natural areas across the United States."

He said he did what he could along with other world leaders to try and persuade the Trump administration to remain standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pacific and other vulnerable countries in an effort to tackle one of the greatest challenges the planet has ever faced.

"That is because the world has reached the consensus that all nations must meet this challenge together, and we need not forgo economic growth to do so.

"On the contrary, solving the climate crisis through cooperation, innovation, new technologies and improved access to capital around the world will create real, sustainable economic growth for those who have the vision to make this moment of challenge a moment of opportunity.

Mr Bainimarama has also reaffirmed world leaders that he would do everything possible to continue to forge a grand coalition that would accelerate the momentum that has continued since the Paris Agreement.