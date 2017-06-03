/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Labourers Arvin Kumar (left) with Rasheed Khan works in a Mana variety sugar cane field in Qeleloa Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MORE than two thirds of people interviewed in the Tebbutt-Times Poll believe the Penang Mill should be repaired.

This poll conducted from May 8 to May 12, asked 1044 adults over 18 years whether the mill should remain closed or repaired at a cost of about $50million. A vast majority (69 per cent) believe that it should be repaired.

"This majority opinion is similar across both genders, the two major ethnic groups, across all age brackets, geographic divisions, and for both urban and rural respondents," the survey noted.

Seventy one per cent of both iTaukei and and Fijians of Indian descent agreed the Penang mill should be repaired while only 23 per cent of all iTaukei and 20 per cent of Fijians of Indian descent stated that the mill should be closed.

The survey was done via computer assisted telephone interviewing for both mobiles and landlines across the nation.

The survey also had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 per cent at 95 per cent confidence level.

The Tebbutt Times Poll has been funded by Fiji Times and conducted independently by Tebbutt Research since 1992.

All Tebbutt Times opinion polls are conducted in accordance with the world code of practice published by the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce), WAPOR (world association of public opinion research) and ESOMAR (world association of market research professionals).