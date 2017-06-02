Flying Fijians have the fighting spirit: President Konrote

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image John Stewart and other players of the Flying Fijians rugby team shake hands with the President after presenting their customary i-tatau at the State House in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 8:54PM MEMBERS of the Flying Fijians team were reminded of their duties as Fiji's Sports ambassadors by President Jioji Konrote earlier today.

The players, team management, coaches and Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) officials presented their customary i-tatau at the State House in Suva.

"I am aware that Fiji has beaten tier one nations. They may have all the resources at their disposal but we have that fighting spirit. So I accept your i-tatau today on behalf of our beloved nation and with our collective encouragement and best wishes for a successful tour of Australia," Konrote said.

He also reminded them that their performance would be scrutinised and dissected by the members of the public and that they were not alone as they had the backing and support of all Fijians in their tour.