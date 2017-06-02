Fiji football to improve possession skills

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:34PM THE Fiji football team is working hard to improve on their ball possession skills in their training session at the Fiji Football Association academy grounds in Vatuwaqa, Suva, this afternoon.

Coach Christophe Gamel said he was very strict with the players because he wanted to build the best players for the national team.

The side is expected to play few build-up matches against local districts.

Fiji plays New Caledonia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup stage three qualifiers at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Wednesday.