Flying Fijians squad have enough depth: Qera

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 6:29PM FLYING Fijian Akapusi Qera is confident they have enough depth in the squad to fill in for Netani Talei and Nemani Nadolo in the upcoming June-July tests.

"We have got a lot of young boys coming up to fill in the shoes. We know those are big shoes to fill in but we have got the boys here who will take up the opportunity and I am sure that they will grab the opportunity as it comes," Qera said.

He said the absence of Talei and Nadolo also presented an opportunity for younger players to be stepping up and filling in.

"Despite them not being in the squad, it's not a problem for us moving forward and I think for the future, we have got a lot of young boys here. 

"The young players are ready to put their hands up for Fiji."

He said this would be a massive step for the team and they were all geared up for it.








