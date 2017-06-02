Fiji Time: 11:15 PM on Friday 2 June

Voters take advantage of registration drive

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 5:56PM MORE than 35,000 voters have taken advantage of the 2017 Nationwide Registration Drive conducting by the Fijian Elections Office (FEO).

A statement from the FEO highlighted that 35,433 voters had taken advantage in the nine days that the FEO had been conducting the nationwide drive.

As at Wednesday May 31, 2017, the FEO had registered 3113 new voters.

The statistics are as follows:

- New Registration - 3113

- Corrections - 4140

- Replacements - 11,107

- National Register of Voters Updated - 3799

- National Register of Voters Confirmed - 10,784

Teams in all four divisions will continue to offer voter services during the 2017 Nationwide Registration Drive until July 1, 2017.








