COP23 airways

LICE MOVONO
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 5:51PM FIVE Fiji Airways aircraft are from today carrying the logo of the next 23rd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP23), which will be chaired by Fiji in Bonn, Germany later in November.

The national airline today unveiled the newly branded four Airbus 330s and five Being 737 aircrafts.

A statement from the airline said the temporary branding would highlight Fiji's presidency of COP23, an initiative that Fijian Prime Minister and President of COP23, Voreqe Bainimarama in April.








