Flying Fijian Tawake close to fulfilling dream

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 5:47PM FLYING Fijian squad member tight-head prop Kalivati Tawake is on the verge of achieving his childhood dreams if given the nod to play for the Flying Fijians in the upcoming June-July tests.

The 28-year-old army officer says it is really a big thing for him personally to be training, running and camping with some of the veteran national players.

"I am really happy. This is my first time to be camping with the Flying Fijians and I know that I have to be on my A game in order to make the cut," Tawake said. 

"I will do my best not only for myself but for my family and especially for the team. 

"Making sure that I do my part when I can and wherever I can for the betterment of the team."

Tawake plays his Club Rugby for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Army Green side that plays in Suva Escott Shield competition.

Also, he is a member of the Suva Provincial team playing in the Skipper Cup tournaments.








