Global efforts will press on despite US withdrawal: Oxfam

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 5:37PM WITH or without the US, global efforts for renewable solutions will press on.

Oxfam in the Pacific regional director Raijeli Nicole made the comment while reacting to US President Donald Trump's announcement to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

"We stand in solidarity with Pacific communities, civil society, institutions and governments as they work to tackle our planet's climate crisis," Ms Nicole said in a statement issued this afternoon.

She said the US withdrawal from Paris was a grave injustice threatening to push millions more people worldwide into poverty, including Pacific communities living on the frontline of climate change.

"This US decision is deeply disappointing as we are days away from the high-level UN Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 being convened in New York from 5th to 9th June, coinciding with World Oceans Day. 

"With the historic show of global solidarity amongst the nearly 200 countries that signed the Paris Agreement less than two years ago, the world is well on its way towards building a clean, resilient future.

"The co-hosting responsibility of the Government of Fiji alongside Sweden at next week's UN Ocean Conference stands to broaden the platform for Pacific voices for the health of our ocean, people, planet and prosperity.

"We are encouraged by assurances that remaining parties to the Paris Agreement are steadfast in their determination to address climate change and we support their drive for actions and solutions for the Pacific and frontline communities around the world."

Oxfam's purpose is to help create lasting solutions to the injustice of poverty. They are part of a global movement for change, empowering people to create a future that is secure, just, and free from poverty.








