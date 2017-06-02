Fiji Time: 11:15 PM on Friday 2 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flying Fijians increases training intensity

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 5:32PM WITH one week to go, the Flying Fijians will be probing all possible avenues and increasing the intensity of their training in order to match the expected intensity levels of test rugby.

John McKee's men are expected to face off with the World Rugby number 3, the Australian Wallabies, at AAMI Park in Melbourne on June 10.

The Flying Fijians head coach said a part of their focus in the past week was getting their team?s combinations right.

"We are re-enforcing our team game patterns and principles of play. We always change things a bit for each assembly but we basically keep the same base and core element of our game plans," McKee said.

He said it took them a bit of time adjusting the players to their game plans.

The Flying Fijians will be departing Nadi on Sunday afternoon for Australia.  








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Do not panic'
  2. 'I will definitely come back'
  3. 12 refugees in Fiji
  4. $4m for training
  5. Key team positions
  6. Fijians clash
  7. Shot in the arm for diabetics
  8. Girl, 11, fights on
  9. Solutions needed for past problems
  10. Everyone matters in industry: A-G

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  8. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  9. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)