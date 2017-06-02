Flying Fijians increases training intensity

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:32PM WITH one week to go, the Flying Fijians will be probing all possible avenues and increasing the intensity of their training in order to match the expected intensity levels of test rugby.

John McKee's men are expected to face off with the World Rugby number 3, the Australian Wallabies, at AAMI Park in Melbourne on June 10.

The Flying Fijians head coach said a part of their focus in the past week was getting their team?s combinations right.

"We are re-enforcing our team game patterns and principles of play. We always change things a bit for each assembly but we basically keep the same base and core element of our game plans," McKee said.

He said it took them a bit of time adjusting the players to their game plans.

The Flying Fijians will be departing Nadi on Sunday afternoon for Australia.