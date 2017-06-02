Fiji Time: 11:15 PM on Friday 2 June

Oceans conference: Achieving SDG 14 key priority

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 5:28PM ACHIEVING Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14) with durable and genuine partnerships is a key priority for the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) at next week's United Nations Oceans Conference in New York.

The conference will comprise plenary meetings, partnership dialogues and a special event commemorating World Oceans Day on June 8.

A statement from the Secretariat stated leaders from Pacific island countries and territories would attend the United Nations Oceans Conference in New York next week looking to show the world how important a healthy ocean was for their sustainable development, their prosperity, and their future.

The United Nations Oceans Conference is being co-chaired by the governments of Fiji and Sweden.

The conference aims to be the game changer that will reverse the decline in the health of our oceans.

The Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific (CROP) will be supporting Pacific delegations at the conference and hosting a series of side events.

The UN Oceans Conference begins on Monday June 5 and runs until June 9.








