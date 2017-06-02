Night spots open; ROC Market to close

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:24PM NIGHTCLUBS in the city will remain open but three of the main establishments contacted said they would take precautionary measures to protect their staff against possible asbestos exposure.

Some of the capital city's major night entertainment centres, Onyx Bar, Onyx Night Club, O'Reillys, Shenanigans, Bad Dog and Traps Nightclub will remain in operation.

Onyx Entertainment Limited managing director Sean Chow said they had not received official notification from the authorities of the need to close so they would instruct staff to stay indoors to minimise exposure.

Neighbours, O'Reillys nightclub manager Brandon Diriba said all 35 staff of the Irish-themed pub, especially those who work outside the establishment, would wear protective masks.

Meanwhile, the Fiji National Provident Fund which operates a ROC market on its new 'My FNPF Centre' once a month has postponed the next one scheduled for June 4.

An official alert from the FNPF confirmed the closure was due to the asbestos risk.