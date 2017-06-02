Civic Centre sealed off; asbestos safely stored: Minister

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 5:05PM THE Suva Civic Centre has been properly sealed off and building material containing asbestos that was removed has been safely stored, says Minister for Employment Jone Usamate.

In a statement issued a few minutes ago, Mr Usamate said it was "highly unlikely" that any member of the public was affected by this incident and the likelihood of any air contamination remained slim to none.

"With the exception of the Suva Civic Centre and the immediate vicinity of the Town Hall Road entrance to the Centre, there is no restriction of movement in place. There is no directive for the closure of any schools, business houses or any other public buildings," he said.

The safe removal of the remainder of the asbestos will begin on Monday June 5 under the strict supervision of the Ministry of Employment and certified consultants from Contract Environmental, a New Zealand based firm that specialises in asbestos remediation.

More reports in detail in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.