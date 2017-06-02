Fiji Time: 11:15 PM on Friday 2 June

Police charge man for harbouring escapee

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 4:51PM FIJI Police have charged a man alleged to have assisted escapee Deswhar Dutt.

The accused had earlier spoken to some media claiming that he was taken in by Police for questioning without any reason last month.

But Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said this was refuted "as we had received information that he was allegedly assisting Dutt".

"Investigations conducted managed to gather information which resulted in the laying of charges," Ms Naisoro said. 

He has been charged with one count of harbouring and was due to appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today. 








