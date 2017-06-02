Fiji Time: 11:15 PM on Friday 2 June

State officials join combined military patrols

VISHAAL KUMAR
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 4:44PM PERSONNEL from Fiji's Ministry of Fisheries and Forest, Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority and the Republic of Fiji Navy, as well as New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries, have joined the patrols conducted by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Commodore Jim Gilmour, the New Zealand Maritime Component Commander, said the combined patrols offered a win-win situation for both the NZDF and the RFMF.

"We are able to assist Fiji on maritime surveillance and at the same time develop our own capability on a range of general mariner skills," Cmdr Gilmour said.

"More importantly, the operation reinforces the longstanding military ties and strong people-to-people links between our two countries."

The NZDF sent Hawea to Fiji in late April to help patrol its territorial water and Exclusive Economic Zone over the next six months. 

Hawea's deployment to Fiji marks the first time that a Royal New Zealand Navy Inshore Patrol Vessel has been deployed to the South Pacific, and realises the New Zealand government's offer to assist Fiji in maritime surveillance.








