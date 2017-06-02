Pasifika Voices declare support for Fiji Bati

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:30PM PASIFIKA Voices, the internationally-renowned musical choir from the University of the South Pacific, have declared its support towards the Fiji Bati.

Choir leader Igelese Ete said they had volunteered to sing the national anthem at the Fiji Bati games in the Rugby League World Cup in Australia from October to December.

He revealed this during the launch of the Pacific Energy Fiji Bati campaign for the RLWC at the Laucala Beach Service Station today.

For every litre of fuel sold, one cent will go towards the team.

The campaign will be for four months with giveaways including watching the world cup for winners.

The choir, which produced and sang the theme song of the movie Moana, also launched the song for the campaign today.

The song is titled 'Pacific energy, we are who you are'.

The RLWC is expected to start on October 27.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati is scheduled to play USA on October 28 at Townsville, Wales on November 5 and Italy at the Canberra Stadium on Nov 5.

The final is marked for December 12.