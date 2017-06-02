Explain the asbestos: Opposition leader

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People sitting at the foreshore, metres away from the Suva Civic Centre construction site. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 4:25PM THE Government must provide members of the public with more answers to the asbestos scare currently affecting the capital city, Suva.

In a statement sent this afternoon, Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa said that while she did not intend to point fingers, she calls on the Cabinet to explain the situation.

While she thanked the two young women whose initial facebook posts exploded news about the presence of asbestos at the Suva Civic Centre, Ro Teimumu said there was growing concern and fear.

"The quick statement released by the Honourable Jone Usamate is also to be commended, but one gets the strong impression that it was a knee jerk reaction to the exploding news on social media," Ro Teimumu said.

"The first question I would like to ask Government is contained in the SPREP statement regarding the lack of response from the Ministry of Labour and the Suva City Council when the issue was first raised with both bodies."