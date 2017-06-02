Proper fare model review for carriers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Carriers waiting for hire at the carrier stand in Suva. LTA is working on introducing a proper fare model for licensed carriers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:17PM FIJI?S Land Transport Authority (LTA) is now in the process of introducing a proper fare model for all licensed carriers and has issued information forms for carrier drivers to fill out.

"Because these are public service vehicles carrying members of the public, they must also come under a prescribed fare structure that properly reflects the important service they perform," said LTA chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi.

He said the authority was grateful for the help from the Fiji Carriers Association and they had also been working closely with the Commerce Commission in compiling all relevant data for the past six months.

"LTA , with the help of the Commerce Commission is now formulating a proper service fee model that should be fair on both passengers and carrier drivers and is similar to fare structures for other PSV operators such as buses and taxis," said Mr Piantedosi in a statement this afternoon.

It is understood that there have been six public consultations between LTA and carrier operators since last year.

There are close to 300 licensed carrier operators around the country.