PICAN demands Australia's reaffirmation

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:05PM THE Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN) demands that Australia immediately reaffirm its commitment to the Paris Agreement and begin strengthening its woefully inadequate targets.

A statement by PICAN stressed that it was time for Australia to follow the lead of the Pacific and stand with those on the frontlines of climate change.

The call was due to the move by President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Pacific civil society groups say that the move by the Trump administration to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement was a grave moral injustice.

"His decision is a clear sign of his continued support of the fossil fuel industry, which directly threatens the lives of communities living in the Pacific islands," the statement said.

The group of Pacific island civil society organisations under PICAN states that while this move by the US President would isolate the US from any ambitious action on climate change, the Pacific and the rest of the world would continue to move forward with commitments to and around the Paris Agreement.