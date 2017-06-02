Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PICAN demands Australia's reaffirmation

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 4:05PM THE Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN) demands that Australia immediately reaffirm its commitment to the Paris Agreement and begin strengthening its woefully inadequate targets.

A statement by PICAN stressed that it was time for Australia to follow the lead of the Pacific and stand with those on the frontlines of climate change.

The call was due to the move by President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Pacific civil society groups say that the move by the Trump administration to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement was a grave moral injustice.

"His decision is a clear sign of his continued support of the fossil fuel industry, which directly threatens the lives of communities living in the Pacific islands," the statement said.

The group of Pacific island civil society organisations under PICAN states that while this move by the US President would isolate the US from any ambitious action on climate change, the Pacific and the rest of the world would continue to move forward with commitments to and around the Paris Agreement.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Do not panic'
  2. 'I will definitely come back'
  3. 12 refugees in Fiji
  4. $4m for training
  5. Key team positions
  6. Shot in the arm for diabetics
  7. Solutions needed for past problems
  8. Fijians clash
  9. Everyone matters in industry: A-G
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  8. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  9. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)