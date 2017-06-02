Asbestos alert: Essential services halted

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:03PM THE asbestos exposure at the Suva Civic Auditorium halted some essential services today with two major banks closing their operations within the Central Business District of the capital.

The Westpac Banking Corporation and ANZ Bank each closed services from their main headquarters in the heart of the city.

"Due to the asbestos hazard from the Suva Civic Centre construction site, Westpac Suva Branch and Westpac Central Street Branches will be closed for business on Friday 2 June 2017. Westpac Mark Street Branch and all other branches outside the Suva CBD will be operating normally," a Westpac statement said.

On Victoria Parade, most shops were closed at Government departments immediately next to the Suva Civic Centre evacuated before mid-day.