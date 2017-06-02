Morning accident claim woman's life

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:59PM A WOMAN died following an accident this morning in Nadera.

The alleged incident occurred after 8am at the junction of Ratu Dovi Road and Reba Circle.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 56-year-old woman who lived at Reba Circle was allegedly bumped by a vehicle driven by another woman.

She was conveyed to the CWM hospital by the suspect where she was pronounced dead.

The driver is currently being questioned at the Valelevu Police Station.

The current road death toll stands at 20 compared to the same figure last year; the latest case being the death of a 46-year-old man after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident at Votualailai along the Queens Road on Wednesday morning.