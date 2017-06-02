Asbestos alert: CCF concerned about slow response

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:47PM INFORMATION about the current asbestos risk was disseminated by international organisations before our own authorities warned the people.

The Citizens Constitutional Forum (CCF) is concerned with what it has called the "slow response from the authorities" following the discovery of the substance at the Suva Civic Centre building, which had been under renovation.

CCF executive director Bulutani Mataitawakilai said the safety of all Fijians should never be jeopardised irrespective of whether it was natural or man-made.

"The fact of the matter is that the information on the discovery of asbestos was disseminated by international and regional organisations before the local authorities acted on this issue," said Mr Mataitawakilai said.

"CCF is concerned that finger pointing and blame game has started amongst the local authorities in the aftermath of the asbestos exposure. We expect due diligence on this issue to have been upheld by the clients and the contractors carrying out the works at the building."

He said people needed to know and be aware about the the dangers of the substance.