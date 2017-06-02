Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Friday 2 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Asbestos alert: CCF concerned about slow response

LICE MOVONO
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 3:47PM INFORMATION about the current asbestos risk was disseminated by international organisations before our own authorities warned the people.

The Citizens Constitutional Forum (CCF) is concerned with what it has called the "slow response from the authorities" following the discovery of the substance at the Suva Civic Centre building, which had been under renovation.

CCF executive director Bulutani Mataitawakilai said the safety of all Fijians should never be jeopardised irrespective of whether it was natural or man-made.

"The fact of the matter is that the information on the discovery of asbestos was disseminated by international and regional organisations before the local authorities acted on this issue," said Mr Mataitawakilai said.

"CCF is concerned that finger pointing and blame game has started amongst the local authorities in the aftermath of the asbestos exposure. We expect due diligence on this issue to have been upheld by the clients and the contractors carrying out the works at the building."

He said people needed to know and be aware about the the dangers of the substance.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Do not panic'
  2. 'I will definitely come back'
  3. 12 refugees in Fiji
  4. $4m for training
  5. Key team positions
  6. Shot in the arm for diabetics
  7. Solutions needed for past problems
  8. Fijians clash
  9. Everyone matters in industry: A-G
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  8. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  9. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)