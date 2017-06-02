Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

Fiji Airways: San Francisco flights all year

LICE MOVONO
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 3:08PM SAN Francisco Fijians and those who travel to the United States of America through the Californian city can now fly Fiji Airways there all year round.

The national airline made the announcement this past hour that it had restarted its direct San Francisco-Nadi flights and extended the service from its previously seasonal service.

"The direct San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Fiji (NAN) services began mid-2016," a statement from the airline stated.

"The new year-round services sees the Fijian carrier fly between SFO and Nadi twice a week, increasing to three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) in the high season from June through August and December."

The service will be operated using the Airbus A330 aircraft flying 10-hours with full-service.








