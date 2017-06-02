Pacific will forge on despite US withdrawal: Greenpeace

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:00PM GREENPEACE Australia Pacific has condemned US President Donald Trump's withdrawal of the USA from the Paris Agreement and affirmed that the rest of the world will continue to make progress on ambitious climate action.

Greenpeace Head of Pacific Matisse Walkden-Brown said what while this was a "shameful day" for the Mr Trump and his people, it would not deter the rest of the world.

"We move on and we move forward, together," Ms Walkden-Brown said in a statement issued today.

"The United States administration have shown their allegiance to the glory days of the past. Sadly for them, the economics, the science, and the people, all agree that the fossil fuel days are over, and that the transformation towards zero carbon is now irreversibly under way and accelerating.

"Trump has today further isolated his administration from the rest of the world. He must now accept the consequences that we will all move ahead without the US, as real world leaders embrace the clean energy transition and the social, economic, and environmental benefits it brings."

Ms Wakden-Brown said the Pacific was not going anywhere.

"Our Pacific island states may be uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, but we are not just victims of climate change. We are custodians of large ocean states, leaders in progressive policy, ambitious and outspoken foreign diplomats, so we will continue as torchbearers, paving the way into the new, safe, just and sustainable world."