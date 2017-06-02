Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pacific will forge on despite US withdrawal: Greenpeace

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 3:00PM GREENPEACE Australia Pacific has condemned US President Donald Trump's withdrawal of the USA from the Paris Agreement and affirmed that the rest of the world will continue to make progress on ambitious climate action.

Greenpeace Head of Pacific Matisse Walkden-Brown said what while this was a "shameful day" for the Mr Trump and his people, it would not deter the rest of the world.

"We move on and we move forward, together," Ms Walkden-Brown said in a statement issued today.

"The United States administration have shown their allegiance to the glory days of the past.  Sadly for them, the economics, the science, and the people,  all agree  that the fossil fuel days are over, and that the transformation towards zero carbon is now irreversibly under way and accelerating.

"Trump has today further isolated his administration from the rest of the world. He must now accept the consequences that we will all move ahead without the US, as real world leaders embrace the clean energy transition and the social, economic, and environmental benefits it brings."

Ms Wakden-Brown said the Pacific was not going anywhere. 

"Our Pacific island states may be uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, but we are not just victims of climate change. We are custodians of large ocean states, leaders in progressive policy, ambitious and outspoken foreign diplomats, so we will continue as torchbearers, paving the way into the new, safe, just and sustainable world."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Do not panic'
  2. 'I will definitely come back'
  3. 12 refugees in Fiji
  4. $4m for training
  5. Key team positions
  6. Shot in the arm for diabetics
  7. Solutions needed for past problems
  8. Fijians clash
  9. Everyone matters in industry: A-G
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  8. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  9. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)