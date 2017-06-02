Asbestos suspected three weeks ago

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:57PM ASBESTOS presence was suspected at the demolition works to the Suva Civic Auditorium on May 8 when staff of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) was alerted.

The SPREP, an agency under the Council of Regional Organisations of the Pacific (CROP) based in Samoa alerted its experts in the PacWaste programme, a European Union funded project worth $FJD18.4m.

According to answers to questions sent by this newspaper to SPREP on Wednesday, the PacWaste is focused on the management of dangerous waste material including asbestos.

The public was alerted to the danger after a SPREP staff member posted on their social media on Wednesday, an extract from a circular sent by SPREP management in Samoa to all its staff.

"We now have confirmation of high concentrations of friable asbestos (30%) at uncontrolled work site at the Civic next to the main park in central Suva. This is an extremely dangerous asbestos exposure event, the worst the PacWaste consultants have seen that has probably exposed thousands of people during the uncontrolled works that have been occurring in the last two weeks," the post stated.

When questioned as to the validity of the post and the alarming warning on the staff circular, SPREP and PacWaste media liaison officers based in Samoa said the information was not authorised for public consumption but neither confirmed nor denied warning its own staff before the Fijian government issued a public warning.

When Employment Minister Jone Usamate directed that works on the site stop and members of the public to avoid the Suva Civic Centre, SPREP issued the following statement.

"On May 8, 2017, representatives from the SPREP received information regarding the possibility of asbestos exposure on the Civic Building worksite in Suva," SPREP stated.

"On receiving this information, SPREP arranged for PacWaste consultant asbestos experts to inspect the work site."

The experts visited SCC worksite on May 24 and was advised on May 31 of the presence of the 'amosite' and 'chysotile' asbestos.

The staff circular was issued not long after with the following message; "I am therefore notifying all relevant parties in an effort to have an appropriate response to the situation. All SPREP personnel in Suva should not come within 500 metres of the site (minimum) as they would be exposed. This is not ordinary asbestos in concrete sheeting and represents the highest level of hazard."

Further questions sent to SPREP about protocols about dangerous environmental hazards and how it is communicated to member countries, remain unanswered.

While the Fijian Government notice ask Suva residents not to panic, buildings close to the SCC work site including the government's Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade located next to the work site has closed its office.

The European Union Delegation based in Suva issued a staff warning on Wednesday afternoon.

"Asbestos has been found at the Civic Site in central Suva in important quantities and appropriate measures should be taken to guarantee our health. As from today you are asked to avoid as far as possible the Site Centre and 500 meters around that area. This is the indications given by experts in the matter," the EU circular stated.

"Tomorrow morning (today), the delegation will provide everybody with masks to be used when moving around the area, but for the time being, should you drive through the city centre, remain with closed car windows and with the AC set in close circle mode or switched off. It may sound alarmistic but consider the city centre as a contaminated area and use high precaution until further notice."

Delegation spokesperson Mohamed Nazeem Kasim said this morning the circular was not for public consumption.