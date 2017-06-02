US withdrawal disappoints COP23 President

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's PM Voreqe Bainimarama says US withdrawal from Paris Agreement is deeply disappointing. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 1:24PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has described the withdrawal of the Trump administration from the Paris Agreement on climate change as deeply disappointing.

Mr Bainimarama said the decision by US President Donald Trump was of a grave disappointment for millions of people living in those areas of America that were threatened by the effects of climate change.

"As incoming President of COP23, I did what I could - along with many leaders around the world - to try to persuade President Trump to remain standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us as, together, we tackle the greatest challenge our planet has ever faced," the PM said.

"While the loss of America's leadership is unfortunate, this is a struggle that is far from over."

He, however, was encouraged by the commitment being shown by China, India, the European Union, Canada, Mexico and the vast majority of other nations.

"They will continue to lead this process, with or without the support of the Trump administration, but with the knowledge and assurance that many ordinary Americans support participation in the Paris Agreement, and that many American States, cities and businesses will continue to pursue the ambitious climate action the Agreement entails.

"As incoming COP President, I reaffirm that I will do everything possible to continue to forge a grand coalition that will accelerate the momentum that has continued since the Paris Agreement, embracing governments, civil society, the private sector and millions of ordinary men and women around the world.

"I am also convinced that the United States government will eventually rejoin our struggle because the scientific evidence of man-made climate change is well understood. The issue is settled, and the impacts are obvious, and humankind ignores these facts at its peril."