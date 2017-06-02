Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

Burst main affects Labasa water supply

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 1:09PM A BURST main at Benau has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Labasa.

Residents living along the affected area are advised that water supply will be disrupted from 1pm to 11pm later tonight.

The areas affected include Vunivau, Soasoa, Vunika, Basoga, Urata, Low Cost, Boca, Boubale, Bulileka and Dreketilailai.

Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

The supply of water is expected to be restored at 12am.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

