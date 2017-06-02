Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

Rotuma Council chair faces corruption charges

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 02, 2017

Update: 1:06PM THE chairperson and two members of the Rotuma Council fronted court yesterday charged with corruption-related offences.

The trio - Tarterani Rigamoto, Sanimeli Tivao and Penamino Tavo are charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Ms Tivao is charged with one count of aiding and abetting the chairman, and Mr Tavo is charged for one count of giving false information.

They appeared before Magistrate Deepika Prakash at the Suva Magistrates Court.

The charges were read out to the accused persons who understood accordingly and produced two sureties each in court.

Mr Rigamoto chose to seek legal representation at the Legal Aid Commission while Ms Tivao and Mr Tavo chose to represent themselves for the case.

FICAC lawyer Sam Savumiramira informed the Court that the first phase disclosures had been served.

Prosecution did not object to bail and all three accused persons were granted bail on a bail bond of $2000.

The accused persons are to surrender all their travel documents to the court registry and are to report to the Rotuma Police Station once every fortnight.

The matter was scheduled to be heard again today for mention to have the case referred to the Rotuma Magistrates Court.








