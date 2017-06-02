Mobile innovation offers convenience

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Digicel's head of commercial, residential segment Charlotte Taylor during the launch in Suva this morning. Picture: MANASA KALOUNIVITI

Update: 12:50PM CHARLOTTE Taylor, Digicel Fiji's head of commercial, residential segment today launched the company's latest innovation which will enable customers to pay their Sky Pacific subscriptions using the recharge balance on their prepay Digicel mobile.

"Sky Pacific, in partnership with Digicel, is today delighted and excited to announce a great new innovation," Ms Taylor said.

She said when Digicel took over Sky Pacific over a year ago, they promised their customers across the country that they would have a lot of great innovations and a lot of improvements to services.

She said a bonus on this new feature was that every monthly Sky Triple Play payment using Digicel also generated up to 10Gb free mobile data plus free Digicel calls and SMS for the month.

Meanwhile, Digicel Fiji CEO Darren McLean said in a statement that this was a great solution for customers that did not have time to visit a store to pay their bills.

He said customers could now use their recharge to make calls, use the internet or pay their Sky bills.

Ms Taylor said customers could make recharge payments simply by dialing *555# on their Digicel mobile and following the menu.