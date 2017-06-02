North youths graduate with trade certificates

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Graduates of the Naqara Youth Training Centre in Savusavu this morning. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 12:38PM FIFTEEN youths from the three provinces in the North graduated with trade certificates today.

Chief guest at the event Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou urged youths to put what they had learnt in the duration of their studies to good use.

Mr Tuitubou said youths should also use the opportunities available to them to earn a livelihood and contribute to the betterment of their families, communities and the nation.

Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea was also present at the graduation, which is currently progressing at the Naqara Youth Training Centre in Savusavu, Vanua Levu.