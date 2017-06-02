Peacekeeping talks

/ Front page / News

THE Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary has shown interest in getting Fijian officers to help them in their peacekeeping training.

This was part of discussions between its PNG Police Commissioner Gari Baki and his Fijian counterpart Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The visit was a follow-up of a visit made by Brig-Gen Qiliho to PNG where discussions on training opportunities, particularly in peacekeeping operations, topped the agenda.

Director of international relations Senior Superintendent of Police Ulaiasi Ravula said the courtesy visit gave the heads of the two police institutions the chance to see how far issues discussed during the first meeting in Port Moresby had progressed.

"Fiji and Papua New Guinea share commonalities in policing and ways we could assist each other was primarily the issue of discussion during the first meeting between the two in April last year," SSP Ravula said.

"Apart from the usual areas of police co-operation, Commissioner Baki was particularly interested in how Fiji could help their officers in peacekeeping training." Mr Baki said a memorandum of understanding had been drawn up which Fiji had agreed to and was now awaiting approval from PNG authorities.

"Today's discussion would also be looking at our procurement processes and other logistical matters which we could exchange knowledge on.

"Both commissioners are happy with how things are progressing so far and look forward to getting things underway in as far as how we can help each other in the areas of police co-operation that have been discussed to date," he said.