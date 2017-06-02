Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

Farmers told to protect resources

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, June 02, 2017

VILLAGERS of Cakaudrove were reminded at a training program of the importance of sustainable farming methods to protect natural resources.

The two-day training at Wairiki District conducted by the ministries of agriculture and forests was aimed at educating villagers to work together to protect their resources.

Agriculture officer Timoci Vakaboro told villagers that sustainable farming was imperative.

"Most of the time we carry out farming practices without thinking about sustainable measures," he said.

"At this workshop we are educating our farmers and villagers to think about their future generation because they will also use the land.

"Another area we are focusing on is the sustainable measures villagers should be aware of when farming in this area because it is the Labasa catchment area."

Mr Vakaboro said the officials from the Ministry of Forests also spoke to villagers.








