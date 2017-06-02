$300k for rural works

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Nakorokula, Malomalo, in Nadroga and students of Duavata Secondary School in Macuata will soon have access to clean water supply.

On Wednesday, the permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's office, Yogesh Karan, signed four grant agreements for projects under its Small Grants Scheme.

Water Authority of Fiji has been given the contract to construct the rural water supply worth $196,568.44 for Nakorokula and $69,369.68 for the construction of a reservoir at Duavata school.

A sum of $22,955 has also been allocated for the construction of a very small aperture terminal (VTSAT) for Immaculate College in Solevu, Bua. Mr Karan says Telecom Fiji Ltd will construct the terminal which will enable the students to access internet services.

Tacirua Primary School has also been allocated $25,000 for the renovation and extension of classrooms.

"The Prime Minister's policy is that no student should be disadvantaged whether they are in the rural sector and this is one of the reasons for the commitment to schools and that is our students should not be disadvantaged on modern technology," Mr Karan said.

"The whole idea is to ensure equal accessibility."

The total cost of the four projects is more than $314,000.