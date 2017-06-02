Fiji Time: 4:25 PM on Friday 2 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Young people vital for trade

Mere Naleba
Friday, June 02, 2017

YOUNG people have a vital role in trade business, therefore the apprentice scheme proves to be the best scheme Fiji has ever come across, says acting director of the National Training and Productivity Centre Peni Taoi.

Mr Taoi said the trainees received logic training where a sequence was in place and people were assessed.

"A lot of industries come up with issues where workers needed to be well trained and upskilled in order to get in par with the latest technologies," he said.

He said through the discussion forum with industries, NTPC was able to improve the way it delivered its programs.

"We found that there was a great need for workers to be upskilled which is why we are working very closely with industries in helping upskill workers to make work easier for them," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Do not panic'
  2. 'I will definitely come back'
  3. 12 refugees in Fiji
  4. $4m for training
  5. Key team positions
  6. Shot in the arm for diabetics
  7. Solutions needed for past problems
  8. Fijians clash
  9. Everyone matters in industry: A-G
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  8. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  9. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)