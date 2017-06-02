Young people vital for trade

/ Front page / News

YOUNG people have a vital role in trade business, therefore the apprentice scheme proves to be the best scheme Fiji has ever come across, says acting director of the National Training and Productivity Centre Peni Taoi.

Mr Taoi said the trainees received logic training where a sequence was in place and people were assessed.

"A lot of industries come up with issues where workers needed to be well trained and upskilled in order to get in par with the latest technologies," he said.

He said through the discussion forum with industries, NTPC was able to improve the way it delivered its programs.

"We found that there was a great need for workers to be upskilled which is why we are working very closely with industries in helping upskill workers to make work easier for them," he said.