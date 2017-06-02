Surgeons fix hearts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav (right) and Dr Praveen Jain Harawat, a neuro surgeon, during an interview in Suva. Picture: JONA KONATACI

FIFTEEN people were provided with $5000 assistance each to undergo open heart surgery at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The surgeries were performed by cardiac surgeon Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni and his team who were brought to the country from India by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Limited (SSPHL) Fiji.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the assistance was provided to needy patients from some donors in New Zealand.

The company has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, which has fixed the heart surgery fee at $25,000 for Fiji residents.

Prof Munibhargav said the team performed 23 heart surgeries, including some very complex surgeries during this trip.

"Some patients from overseas are planning to come to Fiji for surgeries in our next trip as they couldn't make it this time due to delays in financial arrangements," he said.

"The co-operation of local doctors was excellent during the heart surgeries, especially from Dr Shaheen and his cardiology team.

"We also had good support and co-operation from the neurology department and the local anaesthetist during the spine fixation surgery."

Prof Munibhargav said Fiji was being seen by neighbouring island countries as an upcoming medical tourism destination.

He said there was a need for Fiji to develop postgraduate courses in various medical disciplines, which in turn would produce skilled doctors.

"There is a need for all the relevant government ministries to work together in order to get the super specialist doctors locally," he said.

A team from India will be in Fiji again for two weeks from August 15 to perform open heart surgeries.