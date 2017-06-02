Girl, 11, fights on

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Anisi Dalitabua hugs daughter Luse Lolokubou at the CWMH in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

EVEN after being diagnosed with leukemia about a year ago, Luse Lolokobou remains optimistic that she would overcome the illness after almost completing her sixth stage of treatment.

The 11-year-old girl from Wailevu in Labasa was accompanied by her mother to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva yesterday for her chemotherapy treatment.

Anisi Dalitabua, 32, said she was proud of the courage her daughter had in her through the course of her treatment.

"During her first-ever chemotherapy treatment, it was a painful experience for her. It was heartaching to see my daughter in that state," she said.

"Just the other day my daughter turned to me and told me to stay strong and that we could fight this illness together."

"She gets chemotherapy twice every month and I am amazed by the courage my little girl has."

The mother-of-six said she was thankful to WOWS Kids Fiji for their continuous support in funding their transportation, her daughter's meal allowance and their social support during such a challenging time.

"This is a challenging period for me but I have hope that my daughter will get better," she said.

"The other day doctors checked her cancer cells count and came back with positive results as the cancer cells had decreased by two per cent."

Ms Dalitabua encouraged all parents who may be facing the same situation to not lose hope and have strong faith that their children would get better.