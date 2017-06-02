Fiji Time: 4:26 PM on Friday 2 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Girl, 11, fights on

Alisi Vucago
Friday, June 02, 2017

EVEN after being diagnosed with leukemia about a year ago, Luse Lolokobou remains optimistic that she would overcome the illness after almost completing her sixth stage of treatment.

The 11-year-old girl from Wailevu in Labasa was accompanied by her mother to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva yesterday for her chemotherapy treatment.

Anisi Dalitabua, 32, said she was proud of the courage her daughter had in her through the course of her treatment.

"During her first-ever chemotherapy treatment, it was a painful experience for her. It was heartaching to see my daughter in that state," she said.

"Just the other day my daughter turned to me and told me to stay strong and that we could fight this illness together."

"She gets chemotherapy twice every month and I am amazed by the courage my little girl has."

The mother-of-six said she was thankful to WOWS Kids Fiji for their continuous support in funding their transportation, her daughter's meal allowance and their social support during such a challenging time.

"This is a challenging period for me but I have hope that my daughter will get better," she said.

"The other day doctors checked her cancer cells count and came back with positive results as the cancer cells had decreased by two per cent."

Ms Dalitabua encouraged all parents who may be facing the same situation to not lose hope and have strong faith that their children would get better.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65380.6348
JPY 54.506051.5060
GBP 0.37420.3662
EUR 0.43140.4194
NZD 0.69170.6587
AUD 0.65930.6343
USD 0.48590.4689

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 02nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Do not panic'
  2. 'I will definitely come back'
  3. 12 refugees in Fiji
  4. $4m for training
  5. Key team positions
  6. Shot in the arm for diabetics
  7. Solutions needed for past problems
  8. Fijians clash
  9. Everyone matters in industry: A-G
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. $16k freight scam Saturday (27 May)
  2. Boy dies, family seeks answers Tuesday (30 May)
  3. Pastors, villagers burn items allegedly used in witchcraft Tuesday (30 May)
  4. Designer under investigation Monday (29 May)
  5. Inquiry bid foiled Saturday (27 May)
  6. Headman to challenge decision Tuesday (30 May)
  7. Police investigate elderly man's death Wednesday (31 May)
  8. Zaira gets congeniality Monday (29 May)
  9. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  10. 3 doors of a home Saturday (27 May)